Mulberry x Grayson Perry: Balloon Giveaway!

This week, luxury retailer Mulberry are giving away free Grayson Perry designed Balloons to the public from their Bond Street Flagship store.

The Balloons depict Perry's childhood teddy bear 'Alan Measles', designed, created and distributed in order to celebrate the opening of Grayson Perry’s 'The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever!' at the Serpentine Galleries in London from 8 June to 10 September 2017.

There are limited numbers each day and there is only one week left to secure your own unmissable disposable art piece from the eccentric artist. The Mulberry Bond St opening hours are Monday-Saturday 10:00-17:00 BST and Sunday 12:00-18:00 BST.

Don't miss these beautiful gifts!

