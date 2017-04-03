Natalie Choi is our Design Download Winner!

Natalie Choi is the winner of our eleventh Design Download competition!

The pattern was kindly given by British Womenswear designer Simone Rocha, winner of the 2016 Best British Womenswear Designer Award, from her S/S 14 collection. The original collection was based around Rocha's Irish upbringing, while still inkeeping with the elegant femininity signature within her work.

Choi's interpretation used block colour and stiff suede to highlight the cut and varying elements. An interesting contrast and alternate rendition to the original piece.

As a result of her fantastic entry, Choi will recieve a specially commissioned print from Fiona Gourlay, which displays her interpretation of the S/S 14 skirt.

Congratulations to Natalie Choi!