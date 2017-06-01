Nick Knight OBE, in Conversation with Mimma Viglezio 

SHOWstudio’s director, Nick Knight, will be doing a talk at the Sarabande Foundation for his first patron event 6 June 2017.

Sarabande was established by Lee Alexander McQueen to support artists and designers who are creatively fearless. The foundation grants scholarships to seven of the leading universities for art and design across the UK and provides subsidised studios for artists and designers in East London.

A patron of Sarabande since 2016, Knight will be in conversation with writer and creative consultant, Mimma Viglezio, on his years of collaborating across the creative industries with leading designers such as John Galliano, Alexander McQueen and Yohji Yamamoto.

The discussion will be held 5 June 2017 at 19:00 BST. Tickets for the event are available at Eventbrite.

The event is supported by Ketel One Vodka, founding partner of Sarabande.

