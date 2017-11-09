'North: Fashioning Identity' is now open at Somerset House!

North: Fashioning Identity, curated by SHOWstudio editor-at-large Lou Stoppard and Manchester-based academic Adam Murray, is now open at Somerset House! The exhibition explores the themes that have shaped our collective image of the North of England, as well as the wealth of talent and creative output that hails from the region through fashion photography, film and multimedia pieces. The wide-ranging exhibition features work from the likes of Corinne Day, Mark Leckey, Gareth Pugh and Glen Luchford as well as an electrifying short film by Alasdair McLellan created especially for the show.

Stoppard and Murray drew and elaborated on their SHOWstudio project North, which presented interviews with the likes of Stephen Jones, Simon Foxton and Claire Barrow as well as essays and photography exploring fashion and the influence of politics in the North.

Revisit the project now, and make sure to visit the exhibition!

North: Fashioning Identity is open now until 4 February 2018.