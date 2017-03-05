SHOWstudio is taking over Open Eye Gallery’s Instagram!

From 6 March to 12 March SHOWstudio will be taking over the Open Eye Gallery Instagram!

We’ll be showing you a combination of interview clips and imagery as part of our takeover, celebrating the North: Identity, Photography, Fashion exhibition, which explores the way the North of England is depicted, constructed and celebrated in select photographs, artworks, and fashion collections.

Curated by Lou Stoppard and Adam Murray, the exhibition coincides with SHOWstudio's North interview series in which designers and creatives, such as Gareth Pugh and Claire Barrow, hailing from the North of England discuss the impact the region has had on their upbringing and creative output.

