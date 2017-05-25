SHOWstudio's Head of Fashion Film talks at CANIFFF 2017!

SHOWstudio is supporting the Canadian International Fashion Film Festival 2017!

SHOWstudio Head of Fashion Film Raquel Couceiro was invited to Canada to represent SHOWstudio. Couceiro has been taking part in a panel discussion, alongside Fashion Film Curator Niccolo Montanari and Andy Lee from the London College of Fashion School and Media, discussing the diverse and shifting landscape of the medium.

SHOWstudio has long supported the nurturing of emerging film talent, the CANIFFF summit mirros this attitude by inviting young creatives to express and explore their aesthetic through film.

Watch this space for more updates!

