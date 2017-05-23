SHOWstudio's latest exhibition Fashion Flora is now open to the public!

The exhibition presents an explorative look at the use of flowers as a motif in fashion throughout the decades, as seen by a selection of SHOWstudio's contemporary fashion illustrators. Depicted garments have been hand-selected by Flora Starkey, one of the most exciting floral designers working today, and date back as far the 1880s! The illustrations range in style and medium and are displayed alongside Nick Knight's hand-applied pigment print 'Rose IX' (2012). Films from SHOWstudio's 17-year archive are also exhibited, amongst real flora and fauna which will feature for a limited time only, as arranged by Starkey.

Fashion Flora is open 10:30–18:00 BST Monday–Friday at 22D Ebury Street, Belgravia, London SW1W 0LU. Stop by and visit our space!