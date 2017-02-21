SHOWstudio's latest exhibition Moving Kate is now open to the public!

Moving Kate showcases Kate Moss as seen by 30 of the world's most exciting contemporary fashion illustrators and creatives including Unskilled Worker, Jenifer Corker and Nick Knight himself.

Featuring footage from SHOWstudio’s exclusive archives, the exhibition includes a range of fashion films, specially-commissioned illustrations, and 3D printed sculptures all capturing Moss's ability to surprise and transform before the camera.

Stop by and visit our space! We're open 10:30 - 18:00 SHOWstudio, 22d Ebury Street, Belgravia, London SW1W 0LU.