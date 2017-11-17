Last night, at a crowded corner of Shoreditch, Katy Hessel of @thegreatwomenartists opened her debut exhibition, 'The Great Women Artists: Women on Instagram'. Instagram is platform that has now become synonymous with Nick Knight and SHOWstudio's work. Knight and SHOWstudio Gallery Manager Bex Cassie discover a number of their seasonal fashion illustrators via Instagram, including the likes of Unskilled Worker, who showed as part of the exhibition last night.

The widely-attended opening showcased fashion illustration, photography, painting and tapestry. The exhibition grouped artists according to their medium, drawing comparisons between the variety of work and inviting the viewer to consider the meaning of being a so-called 'Instagram artist'. Alongside Unskilled Worker, SHOWstudio fashion illustrator Gill Button's oil portrait, Maisie Cousins's visceral, gleaming photos and Juno Calypso's self-effacing digital portraits were on display. Illustration from Fee Greening and Alice Skinner also stood out among the vibrant salon hang at Mother London.

'The Great Women Artists: Women on Instagram' runs 13 - 17 November 2017, by appointment only: thegreatwomenartists@gmail.com

Image: Alice Skinner - When Girls Get Ready Together and Take a Group Pic (2016)

Redchurch Street, E2

7DD