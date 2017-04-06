What will you ask Wolfgang Tillmans?

Less than a week left to submit your questions for our latest In Camera series interview with Turner Prize winning photographer, Wolfgang Tillmans!

SHOWstudio are allowing a global online audience - as well as the interviewee’s friends and collaborators - to pose questions regarding politics, his creative process and thoughts on modern society and photography during this live unedited broadcast.

Lou Stoppard will interview Wolfgang Tillmans 10 April 2017 12:15 GMT. The interview times with the Wolfgang Tillmans: 2017 exhibition at the Tate Modern running until 11 June 2017.

Submit your question here for a chance to have it featured in this exclusive live stream interview!

